Is Jeezy’s African Queen Expecting A Second Baby With The Rapper?
- By Bossip Staff
Jeezy’s Fianceé Mahi Three Months Pregnant With New Baby
Yesterday we broke the news that Jeezy recently put a ring on his fianceé Mahi’s finger. Well streets are talking and after we posted that exclusive, a hip-hop insider revealed to BOSSIP that Jeezy’s African Queen is with child again.
Their daughter Amra Nor is just shy of two-years-old and the source tells BOSSIP that Mahi is three months along in her pregnancy.
“They recently just bought a new home together,” the insider also revealed to BOSSIP.
So many blessings this Christmas.
Congratulations to them!