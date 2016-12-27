R.I.P. Star Wars’ “Princess Leia” Carrie Fisher Dead At Age 60

Actress Carrie Fisher Of ‘Star Wars’ Fame Passes Away At Age 60

Just when we thought it was gonna be all good…

On Chirstmas Eve we reported that Star Wars icon Carrie “Princess Leia” Fisher suffered a massive heart attack aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Although it was reported that she was in stable condition after being hospitalized, it appears that the incident took more out of her than was first realized.

According to PEOPLE, Carrie Fisher is no longer with us.

Family spokesman Simon Halls released a statement on behalf of Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd:

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” reads the statement.

“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly . Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

2016 has been absolutely insane. We can only pray about 2017.

R.I.P. to Carrie Fisher. May the force be with her.

Image via Splash