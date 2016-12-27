For The Stans: LaTavia Roberson Says THIS About A Possible Destiny’s Child Reunion

LaTavia Roberson Says She’s Open To Destiny’s Child Reunion

Will there FINALLY be a Destiny’s Child reunion in 2017?

Singer LaTavia Roberson was once singing alongside LeToya Luckett, Beyonce and Kelly Rowland in Destiny’s Child. Unfortunately, the group disbanded amidst tales of bird-beef and jealousy adding to the breakup rumors. LaTavia now tells The Grape Juice that she is open to the idea of a possible reunion years after the group parted ways…

A reunion? I’d love to. The feuding which came after the split was hard, but I became a fan of the new line-up after a while and have developed a sisterhood with Michelle Williams. I guess the hard part about a reunion would be logistics. Most of us our mothers now and are raising families so that has to be taken into consideration. I think the right things will happen at the right time. That’s what writing [my] book has taught me…when it’s meant to be it will be.

LaTavia later added that she’s matured in the music business:

What’s so cool now is that I feel inspired to use the things that I’ve learned in music and in business to develop new artists. I’m not opposed to a solo recording career for myself but I feel more inspired to help other people now. My taste in music is so eclectic and I want what I end up doing to reflect that. I love Dance music and soulful music as well as a lot of alternative stuff and so I’m really considering using all the things I love about those genres to introduce new artists to the world to make more of that kind of music. Writing the book has reminded me that I have so much to offer and I’d like to help others.

Read the entire interview HERE.