Celebrity Seeds: Eddie Murphy Posts Up For Some Blended Holiday Preciousness

🎄 Merry Christmas!!! #MurphyFamily Photo by : @justwilliet A photo posted by Bria Murphy (@bria_murphy) on Dec 25, 2016 at 9:53pm PST

Eddie Murphy Posts Up With Eight Of His Kids For Holiday Photo

We see you Eddie! So far Eddie Murphy has been doing a pretty great job of blending his family so that girlfriend Paige Butcher and new daughter Izzy Oona spend plenty of time with his older children. We gotta say he did a great job with the holiday family portrait this year — shared by his oldest daughter Bria.

Merry Christmas from me and mine🎄🎁❤️😘 A photo posted by Shayne Murphy (@shayneaudra_) on Dec 25, 2016 at 7:04pm PST

Sister Shayne offered another point of view. Little Izzy Oona is sooo cute right?

We wish Eddie had a better relationship with Angel, his daughter with Mel B, but know that things don’t always work out. Hopefully once she matures she’ll get to know her siblings better.

Keep clicking from more of the Murphy’s Merry Christmas.

Instagram