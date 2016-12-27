Caption This: Kanye West Shares Subdued Family Holiday Photo

We know that Kardashian has kept a pretty low profile since she was reportedly tied up and robbed in her hotel room in Paris during Fashion Week back in October. As for West, he was hospitalized last month after a series of on-stage rants and cancelling the rest of his Saint Pablo Tour dates. The next time we saw him, he was dragged for meeting up with Donald Trump. After all of that, there were rumors that Kardashian was growing weary of West’s behavior and their marriage was on the rocks. However, the pair presented a united front to celebrate Christmas.

[madamenoire]

BET And Gabrielle Union Settle Lawsuit Over Being Mary Jane

In October, Union filed a lawsuit against BET accusing the network of breach of contract. Union’s lawyers said their client agreed to star in Being Mary Jane only after she’d been assured no more than 13 episodes would ever be produced for one season of the show. However, the network was reportedly attempting to cut costs and shoot 20 episodes back-to-back and squeeze them into one season which not only violated that agreement but would’ve also eliminated the pay increase Union is supposed to get with every new season.

As a result, Union sought general damages of at least $3 million and a declaration that BET cannot seek more than 13 episodes for any season of Being Mary Jane. BET promised they were “committed to reaching a swift and positive resolution” regarding the lawsuit and it looks like they’ve done just that.

[madamenoire]

Ice Cube Announces ‘BIG3’ Basketball League For Retired NBA Players

This actually sounds dope. Ice Cube has announced the launch of a new 3-on-3 basketball league where retired NBAers will get to show they still got game.

The league will be called BIG3 and will feature recently-retired NBA players who still want to play the game at a competitive level. Peep, we said recently retired. So this won’t be like the Legends game that used to happen during NBA All-Star Weekend back in the day. There will be no Karl Malone or Patrick Ewing sightings on the court. Instead, this league will have guys like Stephen Jackson, Kenyon Martin, Jermaine O’Neal and Jason Williams who all have signed on to play according to league officials.

This isn’t just going to be pick-up basketball either. Cube is partnering with former NBA Players Association Deputy executive director Roger Mason, Jr. who is leaving his post to help build the league along with investors.

[hiphopwired]