Not The Father? Tristan Kardashian Thompson Did NOT Sign His Brand New Baby’s Birth Certificate

Tristan Thompson Not Named On New Baby’s Birth Certificate

Was Tristan Thompson too busy swirling it up with Khloe Kardashian to do his Daddy duties for his seconds-old son?

As we told you Tristan’s ex Jordan popped out their newborn son on Dec. 12th in L.A. However, Tristan was apparently busy at the time, and didn’t show up to the birth — despite clearly being in town around that time, hugged up on the ‘gram with KhloMoney.

Him ❤️ A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Dec 18, 2016 at 1:12pm PST

According to TMZ, Tristan’s name is nowhere to be found on his newborn son’s birth certificate as a result.

In California, the father has to be physically present at the hospital to officially be named as the father on the initial birth certificate. Even though the Daddy space for Jordan’s baby is currently blank, it can be added in later…and her son Prince’s last name is listed as Thompson already.

Being a Mommy to YOU is the BEST gift I could EVER receive!💙✨ A photo posted by 🏆ℐℴ ℛđƴ.ℭ🏆 (@alleyesonjordyc) on Dec 25, 2016 at 2:03pm PST

We’re not sure what Jordan plans to do, but everyone knows who that baby’s Daddy is. And according to all sources involved…Khloe is super supportive of her new man being an involved father to his old boo’s baby…

Instagram