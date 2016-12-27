What Divorce? Kanye Shares A Precious Holiday Pic Of The West Fam Amid Breakup Rumors

Kanye Shares West Holiday Photo

Even though the rumor mill is swirling that the Wests are a wrap…Kanye is countering that notion with his latest pic.

Kanye tweeted out the West family’s 2016 Holiday snap…complete with Kimmy cakes in the same gold lame party dress she was spotted in later on that night at the family holiday party.

Despite the fact that blondie ‘Ye was noticeably absent from the annual Kardashian Christmas Eve bash, he did pose for a quick Christmas card-worthy snap with wifey Kim and the kiddies before Kim headed out of the door.

Cute pic. If they’re able to keep it together…hopefully this family will have a much easier 2017 after all the loops they were thrown for this year.

Instagram/Splash