It’s A Wrap: Tiny Harris Officially Files For Divorce From Dirty Doggin’ Tip

Tiny Files For Divorce From TI

It looks like the “Family Hustle” has come to a close.

Apparently, Tiny is fed up and has decided to call it quits on her 6-year union to Tip. According to TMZ, Tiny went down to the Henry County Courthouse to officially sever ties from Tip earlier this month.

Yikes…we bet that made for an interesting Christmas.

There’s no defined reason being pointed out…but we all know things have been shaky (to say the least) between TI and Tiny for the better part of 2016…baby rumors, social media shade and all.

And of course, that whole Floyd situation didn’t do much to help matters…

The duo got married back in 2010 and have 2 sons, Major and King, and 1 daughter, Heiress together…among TI’s two older sons and daughter and Tiny’s daughter Zonnique.

SMH…are you at all shocked by this one? The fam appeared to be all good over Christmas…

