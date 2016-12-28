Big Mad: Rihanna Unfollows J.Lo After Drake Relationship Rumor

Rihanna Unfollows J.Lo After Drake Hookup

Well, if there was any room to wonder if Rihanna was feeling a way about Drake’s hookups with Jenny from the Block…she just gave us some shady confirmation.

RihRih and J.Lo were known to be industry gal-pals…but the fact that Jennifer has been making Drake’s Hotline Bling on the low for the last few weeks definitely has Rihanna feeling salty.

As we previously reported, sources close to the Bajan Badgal told The Sun that Rih felt all sorts of betrayed with THOSE pics and rumors started to pop up:

“People in Rihanna’s circle are saying she is very unhappy about the whole thing. “Only a few months ago she and Drake were still together. “Jen is one of her friends in the industry which made her all the more surprised.”

Today, fans noticed that Rihanna clicked the unfollow button on J.Lo’s socials — a partial “kiss of death” for an industry friendship. And these two seemed to have gotten along fairly well too. Rihanna gifted Jenny some Manolo Blahnik shoes from her collab collection with the designer…and J.Lo wore them in one of her music videos:

@badgalriri Thank you soooomuch for these incredibly sick ass boots!! #Rihanna #manolos #loveher #thebaddest A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Apr 20, 2016 at 4:41pm PDT

We would HOPE she wouldn’t be so bold as to step out in these with Drake! SMH.

Damn…and things were all well and good a few months back when Rih & Drizzy were getting stuffed sharks tattooed on them and isht…

