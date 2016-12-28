SMH: Queen Latifah’s Car Stolen From Atlanta Gas Station

Queen Latifah’s Vehicle Carjacked In Atlanta

A popular Atlanta-area crime has just claimed Queen Latifah as a victim. ATL area thieves frequently jump into a vehicle’s driver’s seat while the driver is pumping gas, and quickly take off, taking not only the car but all contents inside. On some occasions, drivers’ pets and even children have been inadvertently taken in the process of the vehicle theft.

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, Queen Latifah’s vehicle was taken in a similar incident, though she herself was not on the scene at the time:

Fulton County Police said another driver was driving Queen Latifah’s vehicle alone when someone stole her car. The ordeal happened on the evening of December 20, at the Shell gas station on Fulton Industrial Boulevard. Police said, in their report, the driver of the 2015 Mercedes Benz S63 was pumping gas when a white BMW pulled up beside him, then he heard the vehicle ignition start and saw Ms. Latifah’s vehicle speed off. Police then made contact with the owner of the vehicle, identified by Queen Latifah’s real name, Dana Owens. Police said Atlanta officers tracked down the vehicle to an apartment complex on McDaniels Street in Southwest Atlanta; security said they spotted three males near the vehicle, as well as a white BMW and another Dodge Charger (a similar vehicle was reported stolen in College Park). Police said in their report, Ms. Owens inspected the recovered vehicle, and found lemonade and fruit punch bottles left behind by the thieves. Fulton County Police are still searching for the thieves responsible.

Seriously? Sounds like these thieves had to be children or just plain dumb…they just used the car to roll around the neighborhood and dumped them in some random spot? At least she was able to get her car back in one piece…

FOX 5/WENN