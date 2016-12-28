Butterfly & Bee Bae: Meet Muhammad Ali’s Panty-Melting Gorgeous Grandson

Muhammad Ali’s Grandson Goes Viral With New Pics

Muhammad Ali‘s grandson Biaggio Ali Walsh is heating up the internet!

But I'm not a boxer A photo posted by Biaggio Ali Walsh (@biaggioaliwalsh) on Oct 20, 2016 at 5:36pm PDT

The young athlete who is the son of Ali’s daughter, Rasheda Ali, recently had the ‘net in a tizzy when a photo of him with his grandfather’s prolific quote tattooed was splattered across Twitter:

Biaggio was close to his grandfather and has posted many photos of the iconic boxer:

I miss you A photo posted by Biaggio Ali Walsh (@biaggioaliwalsh) on Oct 23, 2016 at 1:05pm PDT

Check out Ali with his family below:

I am so blessed and beyond thankful to have a family full of strength and love. Happy Thanksgiving A photo posted by Biaggio Ali Walsh (@biaggioaliwalsh) on Nov 24, 2016 at 3:48pm PST

Biaggio will be playing college football at Cal Berkely and hopes to continue his thriving modeling career on the side. Hit the flip for more of Muhammad Ali’s grandson next…

IG/Twitter