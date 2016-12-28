Butterfly & Bee Bae: Meet Muhammad Ali’s Panty-Melting Gorgeous Grandson

- By Bossip Staff
Muhammad Ali’s Grandson Goes Viral With New Pics

Muhammad Ali‘s grandson Biaggio Ali Walsh is heating up the internet!

But I'm not a boxer

A photo posted by Biaggio Ali Walsh (@biaggioaliwalsh) on

The young athlete who is the son of Ali’s daughter, Rasheda Ali, recently had the ‘net in a tizzy when a photo of him with his grandfather’s prolific quote tattooed was splattered across Twitter:

Biaggio was close to his grandfather and has posted many photos of the iconic boxer:

I miss you

A photo posted by Biaggio Ali Walsh (@biaggioaliwalsh) on

Check out Ali with his family below:

I am so blessed and beyond thankful to have a family full of strength and love. Happy Thanksgiving

A photo posted by Biaggio Ali Walsh (@biaggioaliwalsh) on

Biaggio will be playing college football at Cal Berkely and hopes to continue his thriving modeling career on the side. Hit the flip for more of Muhammad Ali’s grandson next…

"This is Lucille, and she is awesome"

A photo posted by Biaggio Ali Walsh (@biaggioaliwalsh) on

But I'm not a boxer

A photo posted by Biaggio Ali Walsh (@biaggioaliwalsh) on

Like a rolling stone

A photo posted by Biaggio Ali Walsh (@biaggioaliwalsh) on

Happy Birthday to my mom, the light of my life, my hero. I love you

A photo posted by Biaggio Ali Walsh (@biaggioaliwalsh) on

    Happy 74th Birthday Poppy! Blessed I was able to spend time with you on your birthday weekend. I love you

    A photo posted by Biaggio Ali Walsh (@biaggioaliwalsh) on

    One. #blessed

    A photo posted by Biaggio Ali Walsh (@biaggioaliwalsh) on

    Family first

    A photo posted by Biaggio Ali Walsh (@biaggioaliwalsh) on

    Thanks @miketyson for honoring my grandfather @muhammadali in his induction for Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame last night.

    A photo posted by Biaggio Ali Walsh (@biaggioaliwalsh) on

