Butterfly & Bee Bae: Meet Muhammad Ali’s Panty-Melting Gorgeous Grandson

Muhammad Ali‘s grandson Biaggio Ali Walsh is heating up the internet!
The young athlete who is the son of Ali’s daughter, Rasheda Ali, recently had the ‘net in a tizzy when a photo of him with his grandfather’s prolific quote tattooed was splattered across Twitter:
Biaggio was close to his grandfather and has posted many photos of the iconic boxer:
Check out Ali with his family below:
Biaggio will be playing college football at Cal Berkely and hopes to continue his thriving modeling career on the side. Hit the flip for more of Muhammad Ali’s grandson next…
You are the greatest person to walk the face of the Earth. Your dedication and hard work inspired the entire world. My senior football season is dedicated to you Poppy. You are my idol and it's not often that your idol is also your relative. You are in a better place and you are no longer suffering now. God bless you forever. The Greatest Of All Time. My Poppy…. I love you.