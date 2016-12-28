KimYe Insider Says Divorce Talk Is “Ridiculous,” But Kanye IS Separating Himself From Kardashian Drama

Kanye West And Kim Kardashian West Not Divorcing, But Definitely Strained

The last half of 2016 has definitely put a damper on Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West’s matrimony-dom, but friends of the couple are disputing the divorce rumors as “ridiculous” according to Page Six.

The tabloid reports that, despite much being made over Kanye arriving to Kris Jenner’s Christmas Eve party very late, and Kim not wearing her ring, a friend in attendance says Kardashian-West was in good spirits throughout the party AND later joined by her husband.

Other insiders say Kim wasn’t wearing her ring because she’s completely stopped flossing expensive jewels outside of her own home after being robbed in Paris. Can you really blame her?

A source close to Kim Kardashian told Page Six, “They are still a couple, there’s no discussion of a separation of a divorce. But they have absolutely had a tough year. They’ve been through a lot.”

KimYe spent Christmas with North, 3, and Saint, 1, at Kourtney’s house along with the rest of the Jenner-Dashian Klan.

That may have been a bit awkward for Kanye since Page Six sources also claim he’s “losing patience with the extended Kardashian clan’s never-ending whirlwind of drama, and has begun to separate himself from the reality-stardom-chasing side of the family.”

Um… How does one separate oneself from the reality-stardom-chasing side of the family without divorcing from said family? JUST SAYING!!!!