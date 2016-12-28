Gloria Govan Responds To Rumors She’s Expecting Derek Fisher’s Baby

Knocked up or nah???

Gloria Govan Responds To Pregnancy Rumors

Gloria Govan is responding to rumors that she’s secretly carrying Derek Fisher’s baby.

As previously reported Gloria was spotted looking fuller in the tummy while volunteering with her boo…

and she’s been seemingly trying to cover her stomach in photos.



According to Gloria however, it’s not what it seems.

When fans started congratulating her on her pregnancy…





she quickly shut them down and noted that she’s just “fat.”

WELP!

Do You think Gloria’s just gaining weight or should we expect a pregnancy announcement soon???