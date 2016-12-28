Gloria Govan Responds To Rumors She’s Expecting Derek Fisher’s Baby

By Bossip Staff
GloriaGovanDerekFisher

Knocked up or nah???

Gloria Govan Responds To Pregnancy Rumors

Gloria Govan is responding to rumors that she’s secretly carrying Derek Fisher’s baby.

As previously reported Gloria was spotted looking fuller in the tummy while volunteering with her boo

Gloria Govan Derek Fisher Los Angeles Mission Christmas Celebration For the Homeless

Gloria Derek Fisher

and she’s been seemingly trying to cover her stomach in photos.

Gloria Govan pregnant
According to Gloria however, it’s not what it seems.
When fans started congratulating her on her pregnancy…

unnamed
screen-shot-2016-12-28-at-9-11-05-am

she quickly shut them down and noted that she’s just “fat.”

gloriagovanpregnancyresponse

WELP!

Gloria Govan Derek Fisher Los Angeles Mission Christmas Celebration For the Homeless WENN

Gloria Derek Fisher

Do You think Gloria’s just gaining weight or should we expect a pregnancy announcement soon???

