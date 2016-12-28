Stop The Domestic Violence: Terrifying Footage Of Ex-NFL Baller Ray McDonald Terrorizing His Baby Mama [Video]

Video Footage Of Ray McDonald Chasing His Baby Mama Around The House

Back in 2014 we reported that then-San Francisco 49er Ray McDonald was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence against then-fiancée.

Today, TMZ has obtained footage of a 2015 confrontation with the mother of his child that will give you goosebumps. There are several tense minutes when the woman is crying and beggining with Ray to leave her alone while a second man pleads with him to leave the house.

Then it gets super ugly…

The woman’s lawyer describes this video as: “It’s one of the most horrific videos I’ve seen and heard in my 46 years of practicing law.”

WTF is wrong with these “men”? SMH.

Image via AP