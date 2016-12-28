Bye Yandy!!! Erika D Says THIS Is Why She Wasn’t Mendeecees’ Sleazy ‘Slide’

Here we go again…

Erika D Denies Being Mendeecees Side Chick

Erika D is once again trying to shut down Yandy’s claims that she was just Mendeecees’ sleazy “slide.”

As previously reported the mother of Mendeecees’ son Aasim tried to ether Yandy with a slideshow of coupled up photos…

#ErikaD posts receipts for #Yandy after she tried to discredit the depth of her former relationship with their sons' father #mendeecees 👀 A video posted by Bossip.com (@bossipofficial) on Dec 13, 2016 at 8:25pm PST

but got shut down when Yandy posted a slideshow of her own.

Facts❤️❤️ (it gets greater later stay tuned) #myhubby #Zaddy #boothang #🍎ofmyeye #solidasarock👊 A video posted by Yandy Smith-Harris (@yandysmith) on Dec 13, 2016 at 4:50pm PST

Now Erika’s once again trying to prove that she wasn’t Mendeecees’ side chick. The “Love & Hip Hop” star recently chatted with Mara The Hip Hop Socialite and revealed that she met Mendeecees back when he pursued her in L.A.

“I first began talking to Mendeecees when we were in California,” said Erika. “We were in the Beverly Center. I believe it was All Star Weekend 2004. I was 20 years old at the time. He had seen me in Harlem at the time…you know how guys are when they see young girls they like. He was like, ‘I like that girl, I want to talk to that girl.’ I never paid him any attention. In California, he seen me and he seen me speaking to a mutual friend that we both have. And he told a friend, ‘oh get that girl for me. I need to talk to her.’”

She also added that they had a “constant” relationship and she met his family and friends because she was his girlfriend—NOT A SLIDE.

“All his friends, even his family that is trying to act like they don’t know me, they all knew me,” said Erika.

“So the guy ended up connecting us with each other and when we went back to New York, we started to talk to each other and hang out and we started dating and it was a constant thing. It wasn’t like, ‘I’m going to date her one day and sleep with her and leave.’ No, it was constant. And I was 20 at the time, Mendeecees was 25 at the time. “He was more of the leader in the relationship, I’ll say cause he was more experienced…he was older. He was 25 so I let him lead it. So we were always together, this was nothing that was hidden. All his friends, even his family that is trying to act like they don’t know me, they all knew me, they all met me. There’s not one person in Harlem that didn’t know what was going on. I could never discredit another woman. I can’t tell you what he was doing with other women but I can tell you what he was doing with me. And he was saying I was his girlfriend and he was introducing me to his friends and everyone as his girlfriend. He was around my family. He was around my friends, around my coworkers.”

Take that Yandy!

What do YOU think about Erika once again trying to prove that she wasn’t Mendeecees’ side chick.

