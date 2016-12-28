No Isht Sherlock: GOP Leader Admits Republicans Have A Racism Problem

GOP Leader Says Republicans Have A Racism Problem

Republican leader Evan McMullin is finally admitting what we have always known. The GOP upstart blasted Trump’s advisor Carl Paladino for his recent racist comments about Michelle Obama.

McMullin says the GOP has to shut down bigotry within its own ranks:

Racism like @CarlPaladino's and that of others in the GOP won't just go away on its own. It's a problem that requires better leadership. https://t.co/bISUwoTjBe — Evan McMullin (@Evan_McMullin) December 27, 2016

I don't believe racism is anyone's true core, but we have a problem & need leaders to call it out & eradicate it. Our future depends on it. https://t.co/DntKUGmptW — Evan McMullin (@Evan_McMullin) December 27, 2016

The leader admits the Republican party has to rid itself of racism in order to survive:

A number of Republicans see the problem (racism). They try to lead the party in a new direction, but too many disagree & thus the problem. https://t.co/Z5YanaBKyA — Evan McMullin (@Evan_McMullin) December 27, 2016

When 92% of black voters don't support the Republican nominee, but the KKK does, there's a problem. Let's deal with it and move forward. https://t.co/tzaFkMdTO7 — Evan McMullin (@Evan_McMullin) December 27, 2016

