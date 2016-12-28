West Virginia Woman Finally Fired After Calling Michelle Obama An ‘Ape In Heels’

Official Fired After Calling Michelle Obama An Ape In Heels

We previously reported a West Virginia nonprofit director was returning to work after calling First Lady Michelle Obama an ‘ape in heels’ in a disgusting Facebook post reports Rawstory.

Pamela Taylor, the ain’t isht worker who insulted the FLOTUS and was suspended from her post at the Clay County Development Corp.

According to Reuters, the official has FINALLY been given the boot for the racist comments about Michelle Obama:

The director of a West Virginia nonprofit agency who called first lady Michelle Obama “an ape in heels” in a Facebook post has been fired and the institution put under outside management, state officials said on Tuesday. Pamela Taylor, director of the Clay County Development Corp (CCDC), which provides services to poor and elderly residents, drew international condemnation after her comment last month about Obama went viral. She resigned in November but was reinstated last month, prompting West Virginia to review its contracts with the nonprofit.

ABOUT DAMN TIME!!!!