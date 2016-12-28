Too Far: NBA Baller Trevor Ariza Waits Outside Locker Room To Fade Opponent Talking Trash About Wife And Kids

Rockets Baller Trevor Ariza Wants To Fade Salah Mejri Over Comments About Family

In the NBA, trash talk is the law of the land, but there is still such a thing as “too far”. Don’t think so? Ask Carmelo Anthony about Lala’s “Cheerios”

Last night, during the Rockets-Mavericks game, Trevor Ariza was ejected from the game after getting his second technical foul. Before leaving the court, Ariza was seen jaw-jackin’ with Mavericks player Salah Mejri.

While many watching were unclear as to what was being said, ESPN is reporting that Mejri said something untoward to Ariza about his family, specifically his wife and children. That’s just something most men will not allow to go unchecked.

That said, like any man with pride, Trevor Ariza waited outside of the Mavericks locker room for Mejri to come out so he can address the matter with balled up fists.

Talk that s#!t at your own risk.

Image via YouTube