#BlackGirlMagic: Simone Biles Named 2016 AP Female Athlete Of The Year
- By Bossip Staff
Simone Biles had one helluva year!
According to the AP gold medalist, Simone Biles was named the AP Female Athlete of the Year after blowing everyone else out the arena at during 2016 Olympics. Biles received 31 of the 59 votes…
Can you say #BlackGirlMagic
Biles is the first American gymnast to win three or more gold medals in one Olympic game. Congrats!
