BlackGirlMagic: Simone Biles Named 2016 AP Female Athlete Of The Year

Simone Biles Named 2016 AP Female Athlete Of The Year

Simone Biles had one helluva year!

According to the AP gold medalist, Simone Biles was named the AP Female Athlete of the Year after blowing everyone else out the arena at during 2016 Olympics. Biles received 31 of the 59 votes…

A photo posted by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on Aug 20, 2016 at 7:43pm PDT

Can you say #BlackGirlMagic

give yourself permission to dream A photo posted by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on Dec 5, 2016 at 11:35am PST

Biles is the first American gymnast to win three or more gold medals in one Olympic game. Congrats!

Twitter/IG