Randy Moss Puts Baby Mama On Blast For Blowing 4 Milli On Drugs And Mistreating Their Kids

- By Bossip Staff
NFL star Randy Moss of the New England Patriots celebrated a day of family fun with his daughter at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla. SplashNews

Randy Moss Blasts Mother Of His Three Kids For Drug Addiction

Talk about swirl gone wrong. This is pretty sad. We’ve been proud to witness Randy Moss in his post-NFL career in sports broadcasting so we are sad to learn he’s going through a really difficult time with his ex, who mothered his three kids.

Randy went AWF on Twitter yesterday over his ex’s drug problem

So sad…

The kids are truly the ones suffering in this sad situation too.

But is he wrong to be spilling so much personal information?

$4million down the drain for drugs?

Four trips to rehab?

Cops called over child abuse? And no regular visitation?

Should Randy log off?

