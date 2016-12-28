Randy Moss Puts Baby Mama On Blast For Blowing 4 Milli On Drugs And Mistreating Their Kids

Randy Moss Blasts Mother Of His Three Kids For Drug Addiction

Talk about swirl gone wrong. This is pretty sad. We’ve been proud to witness Randy Moss in his post-NFL career in sports broadcasting so we are sad to learn he’s going through a really difficult time with his ex, who mothered his three kids.

Randy went AWF on Twitter yesterday over his ex’s drug problem

The judge ask u to go to rehab,get off dem drug's tht u spent close to $4mil on&we will see if u get ur kids back!it's been 3 years! — Randy Moss (@RandyMoss) December 27, 2016

So sad…

Instead of doing what the court order says.cps and police have been called to my home 3x because the kids were being mistreated. — Randy Moss (@RandyMoss) December 27, 2016

The kids are truly the ones suffering in this sad situation too.

Who just signs their kids over?!?!Retired because my kids needed me!im here for the REAL father's tht understand our position in life. — Randy Moss (@RandyMoss) December 27, 2016

But is he wrong to be spilling so much personal information?

Slandered me all over wv and social media.Im just being like any other loving dad to be there for his kids!blame me for 4mil wasted on drugs — Randy Moss (@RandyMoss) December 27, 2016

$4million down the drain for drugs?

Im trying to work and provide for my family.i wake up to this nonsense.causing problems because u dont wanna go BACK to rehab for the 4x! — Randy Moss (@RandyMoss) December 27, 2016

Four trips to rehab?

NEWS FLASH!how many more years do u not wanna see ur kids?!?!It's been 2 1/2 years and u just say F wht the court ordered! — Randy Moss (@RandyMoss) December 27, 2016

Cops called over child abuse? And no regular visitation?

I love and kiss on my children everyday!Can u say the same?i know u reading this so do wht the judge ordered!or…….itll b a few more yrs — Randy Moss (@RandyMoss) December 27, 2016

Should Randy log off?

