Randy Moss Puts Baby Mama On Blast For Blowing 4 Milli On Drugs And Mistreating Their Kids
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Randy Moss Blasts Mother Of His Three Kids For Drug Addiction
Talk about swirl gone wrong. This is pretty sad. We’ve been proud to witness Randy Moss in his post-NFL career in sports broadcasting so we are sad to learn he’s going through a really difficult time with his ex, who mothered his three kids.
Randy went AWF on Twitter yesterday over his ex’s drug problem
So sad…
The kids are truly the ones suffering in this sad situation too.
But is he wrong to be spilling so much personal information?
$4million down the drain for drugs?
Four trips to rehab?
Cops called over child abuse? And no regular visitation?
Should Randy log off?
Hit the flip for more
SplashNews