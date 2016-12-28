Ménage À Nope: Tami Roman Explains Why A Threesome Will Ruin Your Relationship

Tami Roman Says A Threesome Will Ruin Your Relationship

‘Basketball Wives’ star Tami Roman is NOT a fan of threesomes. The reality star recently wrote an editorial for Paper Magazine explaining why bringing someone else into your relationship will only ruin things:

I haven’t really figured out why women indulge in threesomes. I feel like they represent the prerequisite for a bachelor’s degree in the “F**k Up Your Relationship” course of life. Why exactly would a woman invite another woman into her bedroom who could potentially outshine her and spoil her man — it just baffles me. Who the f**k needs that kind of pressure? Not to mention bi**hes don’t respect the threesome code. You damn right — there is a threesome code, and a lot of bi**hes try to TAKE your place instead of enhancing it. You better get into it and let this sh** marinate. I’m dropping pearls! First off, to make your threesome experience pleasurable, you have to be into bi**hes…slightly. That’s where it gets f**ked up for me. I’m not into women and that’s the inevitable outcome. Eventually, she is going to try and kiss you, feel your azz and want to suck your ti**ies. I haven’t had a b**ch on my ti**y since my daughters Lyric and Jazz, and I wasn’t into it then. A threesome for me is watching them f**k and waiting my turn.

Tami then adds that the other women will always try to outdo you in front of your man which will lead to further problems:

But it doesn’t stop there — those threesome bi**hes always try to outshine you. It’s like, B**CH! You are a f**king guest, you’re not coming back! You don’t need to prove yourself because nobody gives a f**k about you. Let me tell you something…some of these bi**hes are so good with their trick game, they have these men twisted. This bi**h acting like it’s a Cirque du Soleil audition. You wanna tell her so bad — “B**CH, missionary is the way we roll up in this motherf**ker. It’s solid, b**ch, don’t do no extra sh**.” You just keep quiet, though, because you want your man to have a good time. Now your man knows he loves you, but the way that b**ch threw them legs up behind her ears fu**ed his head up. She done spoiled his azz!

Read the entire piece HERE. Do you think Tami is right about giving your man a triple play? Sound off in the comment section below.

