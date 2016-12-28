Exclusive: Tiny – TI & I Have Been Separated For A While & I Want Half Of Everything!!

Singer & Reality Star Filed For Divorce From TI Dec. 7

Tiny Harris said in her divorce papers that she and her kids have been living apart from husband TI for some time, and asked the court for alimony, child support and half of all the assets the exes accumulated during their marriage.

The former member of Xcsape revealed the current nature of her relationship with the “Whatever You Like” rapper in her divorce petition, which was filed earlier this month and exclusively obtained by BOSSIP. Tiny said her marriage is “irretrievably broken” and that there is no chance that they’ll get back together.

The estranged wife of TI said they’ve been living apart for some time and asked the court for primary legal custody of their children.

“The parties are living in a bona fide state of separation,” Tiny wrote in her petition.

Indeed, tax records obtained by BOSSIP show Tiny has been paying property taxes on a $1.6 million mansion a few towns away from TI’s tony $2 million pad for at least a year, according to the Henry County Tax Department.

The revelations will shatter their image as an intact blended family and call into question whether scenes from their reality show “The Family Hustle” were actually faked.

She’s asked for both temporary and permanent child support and alimony “in an amount consistent with the parties standard of living,” according to her court filing.