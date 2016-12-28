Gabrielle Union Settles $1 Million ‘Being Mary Jane’ Lawsuit With BET

Gabrielle Union And BET Settle Lawsuit

Remember when we told you that Gabrielle Union was suing BET because she believed she was being low-balled for her “Being Mary Jane” salary???

Well after demanding a pay raise from $150k per episode to $165k per episode and suing for $1 million in damages, the drama is over between Gabby and the network.

Deadline reports:

“BET Networks is pleased to announce that they have reached an amicable agreement with Gabrielle Union and look forward to sharing the new season of Being Mary Jane with its loyal fans beginning January 10, 2017,” the network said today in a statement provided to Deadline. No further details were revealed. Reps for Union did not respond to request for comment on the settlement.”

Aren’t you glad that the new season of “Being Mary Jane” isn’t in jeopardy???