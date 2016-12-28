Scammy Sisters Busted Blackmailing Billionaire Nigerian Men With Freaky Flicks

Sisters Caught Blackmailing Billionaire Nigerian Men With Sex Tapes

Two shady azz Candian sisters are locked up in Nigeria for allegedly attempting to extort and cyber-bully a Nigerian billionaire reports The Toronto Star.

Jyoti and Kiran Matharoo, who are known as socialite/escorts are accused of trying to blackmail Femi Otedola, a wealthy Nigerian businessman.

The scammers claimed they had video evidence of the billionaire dirty-dog creeping on his wife that they would post on a sex-tape website.

Jyoti and Kiran have been arrested in Nigeria and stand accused of creating the website NaijaGistLive and several other social media accounts used for bullying over 274 rich men across Africa.

Joanne the Scammer taught them! Hit the flip for more of the iconic fraudsters next…

