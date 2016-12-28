Race Matters: Animated Musical Flick ‘Sing’ Slammed For Racist Gorilla Criminal Theme

Critics And Viewers Rip ‘Sing’ For Using Historically Racist Themes

The new animated musical movie, ‘Sing’, was meant to be a fun, family flick that you could take your kid to and laugh for an afternoon.

Let critics of the film tell it, it’s the last movie you want your children to see.

The image of the criminal gorilla has many up-in-arms about movie’s insensitivity to historically racist stereotypes. Peep Revelist op-ed entitled- “This racist stereotype doesn’t belong in animated movies — and even my 6-year-old daughter knows it”

With sirens blaring as Johnny reluctantly helps his family commit a robbery, my daughter, seemingly confused and disappointed, asked why the gorilla is bad. Why is he? My 6-year-old isn’t yet privy to the term “gangster” and how often and quickly that term, used interchangeably with “thug,” is commonly used to describe brown and Black people. Nor is she aware of the history of Black people being compared to monkeys. But imagery doesn’t need a manual or dictionary to teach and reinforce stereotypes, as evident by my 6-year-old’s visible and almost immediate process she undergoes using images, voice inflections and language as cues to help her distinguish the “bad guys” from the “good guys.”

The author of this article wasn’t the only person to notice ‘Sing’s’ perceived problematic parable:

The movie #SingMovie , is there a not racist reason the prisoners are Gorillas? — Dylan Payne (@dylanpayne88) December 18, 2016

@singmovie The racist depiction of incarcerated, gang-banging apes n ur film is disgraceful! I'll be telling everyone to boycott #SingMovie — Quecee (@QueCeeMe) December 18, 2016

Have you seen ‘Sing’? Did you feel that it was racist or perpetuated racist stereotypes?

