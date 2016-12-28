Jenner-osity: Grandmama Kris And Kardashian Klan Donated 100 Gourmet Meals To The Homeless On Christmas

The Kardashian-Jenner Family Donates 100 Gourmet Meals To Skid Row Homeless

The Kardashian/Jenner’s do plenty throughout the year to get on everybody’s cotdamn nerves, but we can still take a moment to recognize one of their rare selfless moments.

Non-profit Redeye Inc. Executive Director Justin Mayo posted an Instagram photo of the disenfranchised Skid Row homeless crowd gathering around to enjoy 100 gourmet meals donated by the Kardashian/Jenner’s.

TMZ reports that the meals were top-notch, A-plus, plates which included truffle mac-and-cheese, sweet potato soufflé, turkey, ham, braised short ribs, mashed potatoes and pies and cookies for dessert.

Sounds like one helluva spread and it may have been the only “present” that most of those folks got for Christmas.

Can’t be mad at that (but we’re sure a lot of you will try lol).

Image via Splash/Instagram