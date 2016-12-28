Who’s Bitter?! LaTavia Roberson Says ‘People’ Magazine Misused Her Destiny’s Child Quotes

Fair or foul???

LaTavia Roberson Blasts ‘People’ Magazine

LaTavia Roberson recently went OFF on People Magazine after she says they twisted her words during an interview.

The songstress is currently promoting her new book “I Am LaTavia; My Story. My Destiny”, and in it, she’s revealing what happened during her Destiny’s Child split.

According to LaTavia she had no idea she was booted out until she saw the “Say My Name” video.

She tells People:

“I never left Destiny’s Child. That is something that people say. But who would leave Destiny’s Child? That’s crazy! I was dismissed from the group,” she says. “It was very difficult because of the way that I found out about it. I hate even talking about it, and it’s been 20 years — but it is what it is. We saw the ‘Say My Name’ video on TV, and that’s how I found out I was no longer in the group.”

She also added that her dismissal led her to a deep depression.

“It was almost like a bad divorce — you’re no longer with your friends, people that you love so much. So that was hard in itself,” she adds. “And then being by myself at that time, when other aspects starting taking ahold of me. It lead me into a depression. And it wasn’t pretty, like at all.”

Unfortunately for People their overuse of her DC quotes pissed off LaTavia, and she blasted them for “trying to make her sound bitter.”

Y I K E S–do you think she sounds bitter???

While it’s easy to see why LaTavia is mad, it looks People tried to use her juicier quotes. In one part however, they did mention that she brings up molestation, alcoholism and drug use in her book.

More from LaTavaia’s rant on the flip.