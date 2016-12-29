Call Khloe: Tristan Thompson Is Getting Obliterated For ‘Abandoning’ His Newborn

Put on blast!

Tristan Thompson Blasted For Ignoring Birth Of His Son

Cleveland Cavalier/Khloe Kardashian boy toy Tristan Thompson is currently catching HELL from fans angry over his recent actions.

As previously reported Tristan’s ex Jordy Craig recently gave birth to their baby boy…



and Tristan, who was absent from the delivery, hasn’t uttered a peep about it.

Instead he’s been flaunting the pricey Christmas gifts he got from Khloe…



and posing with his “his” in fur.



Fans are now trolling his IG comments and OBLITERATING him for being a “deadbeat”…



and for”taking an L” by dating the Kardashian.

WELP!!!

What do YOU think about fans dissing Tristan Thompson for not mentioning his newborn???

