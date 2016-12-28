Ain’t No RIP, Bih!!! Fan Raises $3,113 To ‘Help Protect Betty White From 2016’

Man Raises Money To Protect Betty White From 2016

2016 has been trash!

One fan is ensuring that America’s favorite person, Betty White stays safe as 2016 draws to an end. After a week of losing Carrie Fisher and George Michael, people are getting more anxious about the health of aging celebs…

Demetrios Hrysikos set up a Gofundme account to keep Betty White safe. He writes:

Help 2016 catch these hands if it goes anywhere near Betty White! If she’s okay with it I will fly to where ever Betty White is and keep her safe ’til Jan 1, 2017. Now, assuming she doesn’t want a strange Greek standing guard outside her door all monies will be donated to the Spartanburg little theater to help craft new stars of stage and screen to carry mantle of the legends that have left is this year.

The crowdsourcing page was only set for $2,000 but has raised more than $3,000 since yesterday:

WE MUST PROTECT BETTY AT ALL COSTS!

when you see betty white trending and you automatically think she died because 2016 has been so bad to us. (she is not dead) pic.twitter.com/e3NRBt0ZN2 — nick🕊 (@ngreseth) December 27, 2016

Twitter/Gofundme