Nine Lives: ‘Catch Fade’ Kat Williams Sentenced To 36 Months Probation For Broad Beatdown

Kat Williams Sentenced To 36 Months Probation

Katt Williams must have nine lives!

The fun-sized comedian has given only 36 months probation following an incident where he assaulted a woman for “disrespecting” him reports TMZ.

Katt pled no contest to assault and battery charges for allegedly beating the woman in a Studio City restaurant this summer. Katt also had to cough up $390 to pay a fine to avoid a 3-day jail sentence.

We broke the story … Katt allegedly attacked a woman after he felt she disrespected him. Cops noticed visible injuries on the woman, so they cuffed him and hauled him in. Katt’s also on 5 years probation in a separate Georgia case involving guns and drugs … in which he also pled no contest earlier this month.

Why can’t Katt ever get right?!