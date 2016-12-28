A “Lil Positivity”: Cam Newton Grants A Wish To Young Boy With Life-Threatening Heart Condition

Cam Newton Surprises Terminally-Ill Boy With Hospital Visit

Christmas might have passed, but that doesn’t mean that wishes aren’t still coming true.

Yesterday Cam Newton’s alma mater, Auburn University, posted this Instagram video of the Carolina Panther’s dabbin’ quarterback making a very special visit to a young boy who’s life is in jeopardy due to a potentially fatal heart condition.

For Taylor Deckard, a 10yo boy battling a severe heart condition, his Christmas wish was to meet @cameron1newton. Today his wish came true. #WarEagle A video posted by Auburn Tigers Official (@auburntigers) on Dec 27, 2016 at 6:14pm PST

Cam has never been great with words, as evidenced by this many head-scratching post-game press conferences and his slightly awkward decision to make a comment about how fast little Taylor’s heart was beating.

That notwithstanding, it is a great gesture by Cam who has always shown himself to be first-rate human being.

Image via Instagram