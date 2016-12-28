Ain’t Isht Daddies: Former Student Admits Killing Ex-Teacher And Their Son!

Former Student Admits Killing Teacher He Impregnated And Their Toddler Son

This story just keeps getting more twisted. Isaac Duran Infante, the student who fathered 4-year-old Miguel Barahona with former teacher Felicia Barahona, both found dead Monday, has admitted to killing them.

The 23-year-old confessed killer came to Barahona’s Harlem apartment Christmas night intending to kill her, police sources told the NY Daily News. After knocking her to the floor and choking her with a telephone cord, Infante realized his son with Barahona had emerged from the bathroom. He then choked the boy to death, leaving his body in the bathtub before leaving the apartment and returning to his home in Bethlehem, Pa.

Infante was seen arriving at the building and leaving about three hours later on video footage captured from a security camera at a neighboring apartment. He turned himself in to police after his sister showed them a photo of him in the same red hooded sweatshirt he’d worn that night. Police sources say the sweatshirt was left behind following the killings after Infante put on a scarf Barahona had once given him.

Police say Infante was angry over his weekly child support payments of $80-$100, as well as upset that Barahona fed Miguel fast food. Infante was expecting another child with a new girlfriend and having difficulty managing the child support payments, according to NY Post reports.

Infante, who had a job working at an airport near the Pennsylvania/New Jersey border told investigators that Barahona had taken advantage of him when he was just a teen student and raped him.

He faces two counts of first-degree murder.

Jeeeeez this is a lot to digest. Of course the little boy is the victim in all this, but despite her obvious manipulation of Infante, Barahona shouldn’t have lost her life. Infante is a victim too still — anybody who watches SVU as much as us already knows he’s going to use his teen sex abuse as a defense in all this. 22 is damn young to be committing murder AND infanticide too — not that there is ever an appropriate age for that!

