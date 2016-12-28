11 Stars Twitter Wants To Protect From 2016

This has been a pretty rough year in terms of losing our icons, and losing them at ages that are far from what one would consider “old.” After losing George Michael, Ricky Harris and Carrie Fisher in a span of days at the tail end of the year, Twitter users are more than disappointed — they are pretty frightened. People started saying that precautions need to be taken to look out for the icons we have left, whose work we’ve grown up with and followed. Here is a list of stars Twitter users said we need to keep a 24/7 eye on as this disappointing year comes to a close.

LaTavia Roberson: I Was Dismissed From Destiny's Child "And It Wasn't Pretty"

It’s been 19 years since four teen girls from Houston, Texas, came together to form Destiny’s Child, and 16 years since original members LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson were replaced by Michelle Williams, and, briefly, Farrah Franklin, but the pain lives on for Roberson. The 35-year-old has spoken about the hurt of being kicked out of one of the highest-selling girl groups of all time on more than one occasion, but this time Roberson is putting all of her thoughts all in one place: A memoir to be released in the spring of 2017.

Kodak Black Responds To Internet Slander After Instagram Shower Video

Kodak Black took a shower on Instagram Live. Of course, he dropped the phone and exposed himself. Of course, we laughed.

Kodak Black‘s attention whore radar went off the meters Tuesday when he decided to take a shower on Instagram Live. Apparently, the attention got so overwhelming that he dropped his phone by mistake, we think.

The phone conveniently dropped screen-side up, giving his followers a floor up view of Black’s “Lil Kodak.” If you’re into that kind of thing, you can look for yourself here.

The people who got assaulted by the image responded immediately while the rest of us were blindsided by the screenshot on our timelines.

