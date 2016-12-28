Happy Pants: Lacy Lusty Amber Rose Blesses Instagram With Her Freaky Physique

Amber Rose Shares Sexy New Snap On Instagram

Amber Rose said she was done with social media until 2017, but she reneged and we are all beneficiaries.

The mammoth mammary mommy took to Instagram today to divert our attention away from Drake and JLo, Denzel Washington, Tiny and T.I., and all other superfluous things to focus on whats really important this holiday season…A$$ AND TIDDAYS!

💋 A photo posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Dec 28, 2016 at 11:29am PST

Sebastian’s mom has got it going on. Wonder what else Bad-b!tcha Claus has for us before the new year?

Image via Splash/Instagram