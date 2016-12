This is so sad…

Debbie Reynolds Suffers Possible Stroke

Just one day after her daughter passed away from heart complications, Debbie Reynolds has been rushed to the hospital.

According to TMZ the 84-year-old who was planning her daughter Carrie Fisher’s funeral, apparently suffered a possible stroke.

The actress was at her son’s house in 911 when paramedics were called.

Please get well soon Debbie!!!!

Apega/WENN