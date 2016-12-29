Congrats! Stevie J And Joseline Welcome Their Baby Girl, Bonnie Bella

Joseline Hernandez Gives Birth To Baby Girl With Stevie J

After months of slander, fights, and back and forths between her parents…it looks like Baby Bonnie Bella has finally arrived.

Joseline started tweeting about how blessed she’s feeling with motherhood on the horizon, then revealed that she was experiencing labor contractions.

Thanks to my higher power for all my wonderful blessings this season! Life is great!!! — Joseline Hernandez (@MsJoseline) December 23, 2016

This bitch think she bad😏 that's all you got hoe😏 #Contractions 😂😂😂😂 fight the fight she ain't got enough 4 me come thru hoe — Joseline Hernandez (@MsJoseline) December 28, 2016

Now, y’all know Joseline has her own lil flair for language…we *hope* she’s just referring to her #Contractions as the bitch and hoe here. But hey…

Despite Joseline saying she didn’t want him anywhere near her delivery room, Stevie was apparently on hand (or at least not too far away) when Bonnie hit the scene, because he confirmed that she has indeed entered the world and she is a beauty

Bonnie Bella is beautiful. 💕 — Stevie J. (@hitmansteviej) December 28, 2016

Well, we can’t wait to see her for ourselves! We’re sure that Joseline will be posting up pics nonstop as soon as she’s feeling up to it.

As far as all the mess between her parents goes…we hope it all works out in the end. For Bonnie’s sake…

Splash/WENN/Instagram