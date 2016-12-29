Congrats! Stevie J And Joseline Welcome Their Baby Girl, Bonnie Bella

- By Bossip Staff
VH1 Big in 2015 with Entertainment Weekly Award Show Featuring: Stevie J, Joseline Hernandez Where: West Hollywood, California, United States When: 15 Nov 2015 Credit: FayesVision/WENN.com

After months of slander, fights, and back and forths between her parents…it looks like Baby Bonnie Bella has finally arrived.

Joseline started tweeting about how blessed she’s feeling with motherhood on the horizon, then revealed that she was experiencing labor contractions.

Now, y’all know Joseline has her own lil flair for language…we *hope* she’s just referring to her #Contractions as the bitch and hoe here. But hey…

Despite Joseline saying she didn’t want him anywhere near her delivery room, Stevie was apparently on hand (or at least not too far away) when Bonnie hit the scene, because he confirmed that she has indeed entered the world and she is a beauty

Well, we can’t wait to see her for ourselves! We’re sure that Joseline will be posting up pics nonstop as soon as she’s feeling up to it.

As far as all the mess between her parents goes…we hope it all works out in the end. For Bonnie’s sake…

