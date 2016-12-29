R.I.P.: Debbie Reynolds Passes Away At Age 84, Just One Day After Daughter Carrie Fisher

Actress Debbie Reynolds Dies At Age 84

Man, 2016 just WILL NOT QUIT in these final few days.

Just one day after Carrie Fisher passed away from heart failure, her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, has passed away as well.

According to TMZ the 84-year-old, who was in the midst of planning her daughter Carrie Fisher’s funeral, suffered a fatal stroke on Wednesday. She was taken to a local hospital shortly after 1pm, and later prnounced dead.

Her son Todd tells TMZ that she seemingly willed her own death, grief-stricken over the death of daughter Carrie. While at his home making funeral plans, she told him “I miss her so much, I want to be with Carrie.”

Fifteen minutes later, she suffered the stroke that claimed her life.

Debbie was best known for her role in old Hollywood classics like “Singin’ In The Rain.” She also notoriously divorced actor Eddie Fisher in 1959 after his affair with Elizabeth Taylor.

SMH. We only have a few days left in this insane year. Hopefully 2016 will calm its nerves…

Splash/WENN