Not So Fast! Tiny And Tip Might Be Able To Work It Out If THIS Happens…

Tiny And TI May Be On The Road To Reconciliation

It looks like there may be a tiny glimmer of hope yet when it comes to Tiny and TI’s union.

Even though Tiny filed a detailed divorce decree to end things between her and Tip once and for all early this month…the two seem to be reaching a common ground.

Tiny revealed that she and TI have been living separately for some time. But sources tell TMZ that things have warmed up quite a bit between the two in the weeks since Tiny filed those papers.

Aside from kicking it with Tiny and the kiddies on Christmas, friends say the couple has met up at least twice, and on one occasion “things got romantic.”

But a little familiar passion didn’t quite quell the major issues in their relationship. The major word that keeps popping up in their conversations is — of course — TRUST.

To cap it all off, other sources also tell Page Six that Tiny filed the papers as more of a “warning shot” than anything…particularly in response to that whole Ana Montana fiasco from last summer:

“I have a feeling they will get back together . . . I think she did this to stop his shenanigans . . . Earlier this year he . . . was very public with a side chick named [Analicia Chaves, a k a] Ana Montana.”

At the end of the day, the couple has been together for almost 20 years at this point. There is a lot of history and love there…regardless of how rough 2016 has been for them. So maybe this is just a rough patch…

Do you think they can make it??

Splash/WENN