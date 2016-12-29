For Discussion: Do You Believe Kimmy Got Her Cakes Deflated While In Hide Out??
- By Bossip Staff
Are Kim Kardashian’s Cakes Deflated?
Kim Kardashian has been kinda stingy with her public appearances recently. This is different for everyone, including paps who claim Kim is the first to tip them off. Understandably, the Yeezy’s are dealing with post-robbery drama, but is that the only reason behind their low visibility??
Peeps on the internet are speculating that Kim may have been spending time “healing” but in a different way. Maybe she needed sometime to re-contour her famous asset? Kim popped up at the family Christmas party in a gold dress that hugged what seems like a smaller set of booty cheeks. See the tweets below.
You can see Kimmy’s back side via this twitter video. Do you think she sucked some “fat” out of her famous cakes?