Dr. Umar Johnson Is In TheMiddle Of The Most Bizarre Hotep Battle Ever

Hotep Battle Goes Viral

Dr. Umar Johnson is the reigning king of the hotep army. Some people love his message while others are very quick to point out misogyny and hypocrisy in the things he says. This often leads to a lot of disagreement about if he’s really about any causes or not. Well this video won’t help his case.

He is feuding with a Seti and their back and forth isn’t exactly about woke liberation. It’s a lot of talk about height, sex bellies and n-words. It’s gotten so crazy that Dr. Umar was even trending. And the slander was off the charts.