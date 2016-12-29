In White Folks News: Pink Welcomes Baby Number 2 With Hubby Carey Hart
- By Bossip Staff
Congrats are in order for singer Pink! She just gave birth to a baby boy, Jameson Moon Hart, the day after Christmas. This is her second baby with motocross star husband Carey Hart. The couple also share a 5-year old daughter, Willow Sage Hart.
Pink broke the news with this adorable mother-son snap.
And one of Jameson and his Daddy:
As for the new baby’s name…apparently, it’s a name the couple has always had tucked away for their fist son. As Pink revealed during anAccess Hollywood interview way back in 2010:
“My dad’s name is James, and my brother’s name is Jason. [Carey and I] are both Irish, Carey’s middle name is Jason, and Jameson—we like whiskey. That’s a no-brainer.”