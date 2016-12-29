In White Folks News: Pink Welcomes Baby Number 2 With Hubby Carey Hart

Pink Gives Birth To Second Child With Carey Hart

Congrats are in order for singer Pink! She just gave birth to a baby boy, Jameson Moon Hart, the day after Christmas. This is her second baby with motocross star husband Carey Hart. The couple also share a 5-year old daughter, Willow Sage Hart.

Pink broke the news with this adorable mother-son snap.

Jameson Moon Hart 12.26.16 A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Dec 28, 2016 at 2:31pm PST

And one of Jameson and his Daddy:

I love my baby daddy 💙 A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Dec 28, 2016 at 2:46pm PST

As for the new baby’s name…apparently, it’s a name the couple has always had tucked away for their fist son. As Pink revealed during anAccess Hollywood interview way back in 2010: