In White Folks News: Pink Welcomes Baby Number 2 With Hubby Carey Hart

Pink Welcomes Baby Number 2 With Hubby Carey Hart

- By Bossip Staff
Pink Gives Birth To Second Child With Carey Hart

Congrats are in order for singer Pink! She just gave birth to a baby boy, Jameson Moon Hart, the day after Christmas. This is her second baby with motocross star husband Carey Hart. The couple also share a 5-year old daughter, Willow Sage Hart.

Pink broke the news with this adorable mother-son snap.

Jameson Moon Hart 12.26.16

A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on

And one of Jameson and his Daddy:

I love my baby daddy 💙

A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on

As for the new baby’s name…apparently, it’s a name the couple has always had tucked away for their fist son. As Pink revealed during anAccess Hollywood interview way back in 2010:

“My dad’s name is James, and my brother’s name is Jason. [Carey and I] are both Irish, Carey’s middle name is Jason, and Jameson—we like whiskey. That’s a no-brainer.”

Comments

