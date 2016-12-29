Trey Songz Throws A Fit And Trashes The Stage After Detroit Venue Cuts His Mic

Trey Songs Trashes Stage In Detroit

Trey Songz DOES NOT like getting his mic cut.

While performing at a show in Detroit, Trey let the fans know that if he was tried during his set whatsoever, he wouldn’t hesitate to spazz.

And spazz he did.

#TreySongz trashes the stage at his #Detroit show after the venue cut his mic for going over his set time (vid @mznene) A video posted by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Dec 28, 2016 at 7:52pm PST

Welp…Trey’s definitely not a liar. He went on a rampage all across the stage, ripping down drum barriers, kicking over mic stands, and flailing all around.

Another video of #TreySongz going off in #Detroit after the venue cut his mic off (see previous video) A video posted by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Dec 28, 2016 at 8:01pm PST

Geez Trey…was it that serious??

