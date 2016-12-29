Trey Songz Throws A Fit And Trashes The Stage After Detroit Venue Cuts His Mic
- By Bossip Staff
Trey Songs Trashes Stage In Detroit
Trey Songz DOES NOT like getting his mic cut.
While performing at a show in Detroit, Trey let the fans know that if he was tried during his set whatsoever, he wouldn’t hesitate to spazz.
And spazz he did.
Welp…Trey’s definitely not a liar. He went on a rampage all across the stage, ripping down drum barriers, kicking over mic stands, and flailing all around.
Geez Trey…was it that serious??
Instagram/Twitter