Is There A Double Standard About Drake’s Love Life?

Drake’s Sex Life Double Standard

Drake has had a storied sex life since he’s become famous. Yet 2016 was his biggest dating year of all time. He’s dated everyone from Rihanna to Serena Williams to J. Lo. He’s been mostly celebrated for these situations but what if he were a woman?

We’ve seen Rihanna and J. Lo get called all sorts of slanderous names for their dating lives, but Drake has been with just as many celebrities, some of whom make more money than he does as well. So where’s the talk of him being a h*e? Or should anyone be called h*es any more? Let the debate rage on.