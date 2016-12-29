Keke Palmer Says She Grew Up In Section 8 Housing And Victim Of Sexual Abuse

KeKe Palmer has come a long way!

The actress recently shared her incredible testimony on Facebook Live for her thousands of fans. Palmer explains that despite growing up in poverty and being a victim of sexual abuse, she overcame to become the star that she is now.

“I come from a poor community. My Daddy drew his pension. My daddy drew his pension in order for me to be able to pursue my dreams.

“God is real. And that’s why I’m so thankful for my parents because one of the things they taught me is faith. Faith! I have so much faith in myself and the Lord for what my parents did for me. I’m telling y’all everything really was God-sent for us. We drove four days and three nights to California and the first couple of weeks I got a Kmart commercia, to the point that people really thought I was born into the industry. They felt like it was handed to me and that was the gag that me and my family all have. At the end of the day, it wasn’t handed to me. At the end of the day the cards were against me. At the end of the day, I did grow up on Section 8. At the end of the day I have experienced sexual abuse. I have experienced turmoil in my family, the point is not to hide those things because when we hide those things we prevent other people from envisioning that life for themselves.”