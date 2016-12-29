People Ain’t Isht: Man Steals Dying 13-Year-Old’s Bike After He Fatally Crashes

Who the hell would be evil enough to steal a dying child’s dirt bike? According to AJC, the mother of the child believe the thief targeted her son after the boy fatally crashed.

Someone jumped on the 13-year-old Forest Park Middle School student’s bike and drove away after he crashed it.

Now, his family thinks thieves targeted him for the bike.

Evans died Wednesday, less than 24 hours after police said a Freightliner turning onto Moreland Avenue from Henrico Road hit him. Evans was hit as he tried to run a red light, according to a DeKalb County police report. The Freightliner driver, Danshell Richardson of East Point, was not injured, police said.