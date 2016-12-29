Arkansas Teacher In Hot Water For Calling Michelle Obama ‘America’s First Chimp’

An Arkansas teacher is facing backlash after writing racist things about FLOTUS Michelle Obama on Facebook. Trent Bennett, the ain’t isht teacher, has had a long history of spewing vile things about the president online reports Arkansas Matters:

The Facebook posts were allegedly written by Malvern High School teacher, Trent Bennett. The comments target President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama and have Tabitha Hughes upset.

The post calls the First Lady ‘Michelle Obummer … America’s First Chimp.’

When called out about his comments, Bennett referred to Mrs. Obama as ‘a nasty chimp’ and to President Obama as a ‘spider monkey.’