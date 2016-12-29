Nick Cannon “Breaks Out” Of Hospital After Lupus Flare-Up

- By Bossip Staff
Nick Cannon Finally Released From Hospital

Great news for Nick Cannon! The actor/comedian/network exec has finally left the hospital. The exuberant entertainer posted this video about an hour ago after leaving his bed at Cedars Sinai following a week-long stay.

Yesterday he posted this inspirational message

Dick Gregory and Kevin Hart visited Cannon during his stay

Nick just went through a lot so we gonna let him live about that turban/braids situation…

Are you looking forward to hearing whatever he’s working on in the studio?

