Nick Cannon “Breaks Out” Of Hospital After Lupus Flare-Up
- By Bossip Staff
Nick Cannon Finally Released From Hospital
Great news for Nick Cannon! The actor/comedian/network exec has finally left the hospital. The exuberant entertainer posted this video about an hour ago after leaving his bed at Cedars Sinai following a week-long stay.
Yesterday he posted this inspirational message
Dick Gregory and Kevin Hart visited Cannon during his stay
Nick just went through a lot so we gonna let him live about that turban/braids situation…
Are you looking forward to hearing whatever he’s working on in the studio?