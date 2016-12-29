Nick Cannon “Breaks Out” Of Hospital After Lupus Flare-Up

I broke out that joint!!!! Stuffed some pillows under the covers and ran out like the little rascals!! LOL Isaiah 54:17 "No Weapon Formed Against me Shall Prosper" #BeNcredible #NoPityParty After 2 weeks and 5 blood transfusions … by his stripes I am healed!!! #HoldOn A video posted by LORD NCREDIBLE ALMIGHTY 🕉IkeT🆙 (@nickcannon) on Dec 29, 2016 at 4:00am PST

Nick Cannon Finally Released From Hospital

Great news for Nick Cannon! The actor/comedian/network exec has finally left the hospital. The exuberant entertainer posted this video about an hour ago after leaving his bed at Cedars Sinai following a week-long stay.

Yesterday he posted this inspirational message

Dick Gregory and Kevin Hart visited Cannon during his stay

So happy to see my brother @nickcannon getting back to himself. Nothing but love for you man….. #GetWellNick #Ncredible A photo posted by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Dec 26, 2016 at 11:04am PST

Nick just went through a lot so we gonna let him live about that turban/braids situation…

