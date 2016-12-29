Jesus Take The Wheel: Woman Who Refused Sex To Tinder Date Killed And Body Dissolved In Acid

Mexico City Woman Killed By Tinder Date For Refusing To Have Sex With Him

It’s goes without saying that these people on social media dating sites can be weird. AF.

Sure, you might meet your true love on LonelyPeopleWithMadCatsMeet.com, but might also meet your maker…

According to NYDailyNews, a woman named Francia Ruth Ibarra had been reported missing for nearly a month before her remains and evidence of her grisly murder were discovered

A man wanted for the murder of one of his recent Tinder flings was arrested in Mexico City after human bones were discovered in garbage bags beside caustic soda and hydrochloric acid on his apartment balcony. Attorney General Carlos Zamarripa Aguirre took to Twitter to confirm the remains found at Emmanuel Delani Valdez Bocangegra’s home belonged to Francia Ruth Ibarra, who was reported missing by family in Leon, Central Mexico earlier this month.

Authorities believe Bocangegra murdered and dissolved his victim’s body in acid after she refused to have sex with him, local news outlets reported. The 26-year-old student connected with Bocangegra, also 26, through the dating app Tinder and met up with him several times in the months before her disappearance on Dec. 3, local news outlets reported.

Police found Ibarra’s bag and clothes at Bocanegegra’s apartment upon search. If you’re out here looking for a lil w-fi love, please be safe. These folks crazy.

Image via Facebook/Handout