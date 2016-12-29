How Petty Could She Bey? “Source” Claims Yoncé Cussed Out Kimmy Cakes And More EPIC Shade

The Pettiest Beyoncé And Kim Kardashian Story We’ve Ever Read Is Pretty Much Unbelievable

It’s no secret that BeyBey can be a lil petty. Some might even say QUEEN Petty. But we’re still not sure if we’re buying the latest reports from RadarOnline which claim Bey sought revenge against Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West over Kanye’s outburst where he mentioned her and her husband by calling Kim out while Kanye was hospitalized!

“Beyonce flipped out on Kim when Kim called her to try and soothe tensions after Kanye’s hospitalization,” a source close to the reality star mother of North, 2, and Saint West, 1, said. “Basically she told Kim to never, ever, contact her or her husband again and said stuff like she thought that the two of them are made for each other because they are both talentless and pathetic!”

Okay now the first part of the problem with this account that we see is that Kim “called” Beyoncé. Do y’all REALLY think she even has her number? WJS…

But the plot thickens.

“Kim was trying so hard to be Beyonce’s friend for so long and she had even asked her on numerous occasions to let Blue Ivy play with North. Beyonce just kept ignoring her,” the source told Radar.

Now this has actually has kinda been documented, so we’ll accept this part of the story although it’s still ALLEGED at this point (be cool BeyHive, be cool).

Kanye’s also been open about being upset that the Carters never reached out after Kim was robbed, so it’s not surprising that Radar’s source makes the same claim.

“When Kim was attacked, Kanye thought it was rude that neither Beyonce nor Jay Z called to see if Kim was doing okay,” the insider said, adding, “That is the real reason he went off on Jay Z, too!”

Now the last part of the story is actually REALLY FUNNY. Like if this ish is true — the levels of Lemonade Shade are LEGENDARY.

“Kim and Kanye both felt awful and got into it because Kim told Kanye that he had ruined their chances of being friends with Beyonce and Jay,” said the source. “They wanted to try one last time to make things better, so they mailed Bey and Jay an invite to the Kardashian’s holiday party.” But the source claims, “The invite was returned to Kim and Kanye’s house with ‘Return To Sender’ written on the envelope!”

If you hear anything funnier today PLEASE let us know. We over here ROLLING.

Do you believe Radar’s account of the Kim and Bey feud?