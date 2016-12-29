Fox News Host Calls President Obama ‘Coward’ For Wanting Peace In The Middle East

Faux News host Lisa Boothe blasted President Obama for simply wanting to establish a less hostile environment in the Middle East. Boothe called the president a “coward” because his administration recently condemned Israeli settlements in Palestinian territory reports Raw Story:

Boothe, who appeared as a host on the program, predicted that Donald Trump would run “an administration that supports our friends and not our enemies, which is not what we’ve seen under President Obama.”

“I think he’s really going to go out a coward,” Boothe continued. “He’s going to go out a coward on the world stage. And a coward that has made the world less safe ultimately.”